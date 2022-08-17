Murowa Diamonds moves in to douse worker unrest at sub contractor’s mine over five month failure to pay wages

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MUROWA Diamonds has moved in to douse flames raging at one of its sub-contractors Capafare Investments following a salary protest by workers who had gone five months without receiving wages.

The protest resulted in at least 43 Capafare Investments employees getting fired.

Rio Tinto owned Murowa Diamonds said it will pay its outstanding invoices to ensure production continues.

“Pursuant to the meeting held at 12 August 2022 between the management of RZM Murowa, Capafare Investments and Capafare Investments Employee Representatives, RZM Murowa Diamonds committed to make payments to Capafare Investments or outstanding invoices to date

“Murowa Diamonds committed to make payments for all submitted, outstanding Zimbabwean dollar invoices, all submitted outstanding US dollar invoices totaling US$112 874.50,” the letter to Capafare Investment read.

US$60 000 is set to have been paid on Tuesday with US$52 874.50 being cleared over two months but not later than October 28, 2022.

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) general secretary Justice Chinhema put blame on Murowa Diamonds, arguing it was its duty to ensure workers were being paid their dues.

Chinhema warned Murowa Diamonds, this could impact its standing with the Kimberly Process.

“We have been advised that you have, through Murowa Diamonds’ human resources department, verbally terminated the employment contracts of 43 of our members unlawfully,” read a letter to Capafare Investments.

“Your workers submitted that they are earning wages that are below those stipulated by the National Employment Council (NEC). This has been going on for sometime now.

“Mine industry wages are paid in two tire structures of US dollars and Zimbabwe dollars every month as per the NEC stipulated wages.

“As ZDAMWU we believe Murowa Diamonds is answerable. The work that was done benefited Murowa Diamonds, this labour broking business must end.

“Big companies engage small individuals’ paper-bag companies to do their work thereby violating workers rights.

“How can workers working at a diamond company go for five months without pay. Murowa Diamonds need to be careful, because this is against the laws governing Mining of Diamonds KPC.”