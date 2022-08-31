Mushekwi cements legendary status in China

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HE might have since retired from international football but former Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi continues to enhance his status as one of the most successful African footballers in China.

Mushekwi wrote another piece of history in his career after becoming the all-time leading goal scorer at Zhejiang Greentown in China, breaking the record set by South African international Dino Ndlovu at the club.

Ndlovu scored 42 goals during his two-year stint at the club before leaving to join Kocaelispor.

He is now on the books of Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League, and his record was broken by the 35-year-old Zimbabwean with his fifth-minute goal when they beat Hebei FC on Sunday.

Mushekwi had levelled with Ndlovu’s record on Wednesday when he scored in their one-all draw against Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker has now managed 43 goals since joining Zhejiang Greentown in 2019.

In the current season, he sits on six goals after fifteen rounds of matches, with the potential to further advance the margin as the all-time goal scorer given that the season is far from ending.

In contrast, Ndlovu joined Zhejiang Greentown from Qarabag in 2018 and he went on to break the scoring record which was previously held by Brazilian winger Anselmo Ramon.

In 65 appearances, Ndlovu scored 42 goals. Mushekwi joined the club in 2019 and shared the dressing room with Ndlovu before his departure.

And he has now etched his name in the club’s all-time goal scorers list, with 43 goals after 73 appearances.

It remains to be seen how many goals he will add to the tally if he maintains the scoring form.

In 2021 the former Caps United striker was the golden boot winner after 23 goals in 32 matches.

In fact, his impressive exploits proved vital in the team’s promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Back home, the gangly striker, who hung his boots from international football after Zimbabwe’s botched Africa Cup of Nations bid in 2019, remains a revered figure following his gesture of buying his former club, Caps United, a state-of-the-art bus.