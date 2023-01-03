Mushekwi fires Chinese club to AFC Champions League

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors striker, Nyasha Mushekwi capped the 2022 Chinese Super League season in style by scoring a crucial goal as his club Zhejiang Greentown secured a third-place finish in the Chinese Super League with a dominant 4-1 win against Wuhan Zall on Saturday.

The result also means Mushekwi’s club qualified for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, the most prestigious club competition in Asian football.

This will be Mushekwi’s first campaign in the inter-club competition since arriving in China in 2016.

Mushekwi, 35, unleashed a volley into the top corner in the 35th minute to effectively seal Zhejiang’s win in the first half.

Earlier, Donovan Ewolo latched onto Yao Junsheng’s cross to put Zhejiang ahead in the 13th minute, and Yao doubled their lead nine minutes later.

Brazilian striker, Matheus, capped Zhejiang’s scoring fest in the 84th minute.

With Saturday’s victory, Zhejiang ended in third with 65 points and will return to the AFC Champions League after 12 years.

It was also a special day for the former Warriors international, Mushekwi, as he finished the season with 18 goals to finish a creditable fifth on the top goal scorers charts.

Mushekwi became Zhejiang’s all-time leading scorer in August, surpassing South African international Dino Ndlovu, who held the record for a year.

He now has 52 goals for the club, twelve clear of second-placed Ndlovu.