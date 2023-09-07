Mushekwi in contention for Chinese Super League Golden Boot

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi continues to turn heads in the Chinese Super League after he moved within a goal of the league’s leading goal-scorer.

The ex-CAPS United star continues to defy age and at 36 he is still showcasing his impressive goal scoring instincts for Zhejiang Professional with 14 goals under his belt thus far.

He is just one goal away from leading goal-scorer and his Brazillian teammate Leonardo Nascimento Lopes de Souza.

Nyasha Mushekwi and Leonardo Nascimento Lopes de Souza have contributed a combined 29 goals to Zheijang FC’s cause this season.

And with six rounds of fixtures remaining, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker can add more goals as Zheijang FC fights for a top-three finish.

A top-three finish will earn them a coveted Asian Champions League qualifier spot.

Currently, Mushekwi’s club is fifth on the Chinese Super League standings with 39 points on their tally, exactly 13 points behind leaders, Shanghai Port.

Mushekwi last scored in their 3-0 win over his former side Daliang Pro last week before the league took a brief hiatus.

The goal saw the veteran former CAPS United marksman keep up the pace in this hotly contested Golden Boot race.

Mushekwi who was a shining beacon in the PSL leapt to 14 goals, one shy of his leading Brazilian teammate.

Judging by his goal-scoring form this season, the striker Nyasha Mushekwi is a genuine contender for the Golden Boot.

Mushekwi’s rich vein of scoring form has led some sections of local football fans to consider reversing his retirement from international after he called quits on his Warriors career four years ago.

Currently, Zhejiang FC lie fifth on the Chinese Super League standings with 39 points on their tally, just three adrift points of third placed Shanghai Shenhua and exactly 13 behind log leaders, and title favourites Shanghai Port.

Mushekwi is now an invaluable asset for Zhejiang Professional after becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 119 appearances.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang FC returns to action on September 15 when they travel to Workers Stadium for a date with Beijing Guoan.