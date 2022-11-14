Mushekwi’s scoring spree continues in China 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The free scoring striker, who recently turned 35, continued his good run of form after netting his first brace of the 2022 Chinese Super League season in Zhejiang’s 3-3 draw against Cangzhou Mighty Lions at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center on Sunday.

Mushekwi, who played the entire match, scored his first of the day in the 40th minute and put his side 2-1 ahead after they had conceded an early goal.

The Zimbabwean striker completed his brace in the 79th minute to put Zhejiang 3-2 ahead after they had conceded another goal four minutes earlier.

However, the advantage didn’t last long as Mushekwi’s side conceded another goal in the 84th minute to ensure the match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mushekwi has now scored four goals in the last five games and a total of thirteen this campaign.

The former Caps United forward is continuing with his form from last season when he finished the 2021 Chinese League One season as the top goal-scorer.

The veteran forward netted 24 goals to become the second Zimbabwean to win the coveted Chinese League One Golden Boot award after another ex-Warriors forward Gilbert Mushangazhike, who finished top of the scoring charts in the same league in 2007 during his time at Jiangsu Shuntien.

Mushekwi’s season tally of 24 goals, which included three penalties, ensured he finished four goals clear of the Nigerian duo of Meizhou Hakka’s Chisom Egbuchulam and Kingsley Onuegbu of Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, who finished joint second on 20 goals each.

His goals ensured that his team earned promotion back to the Chinese Super League, where they are currently in fourth position on the log on 43 points from 25 matches.