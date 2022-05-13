Music promoter, D.J Fantan smashes wife’s plates in fit of rage

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

PROMINENT Zimdancehall music promoter, Arnold Kamudyariwa, better known as DJ Fantan, Thursday appeared before a Mbare magistrate facing malicious damage of property charges after he went berserk during a domestic dispute with his wife.

The Chillspot Records director allegedly damaged kitchen utensils his wife wanted to use in her canteen business.

He was detained at Waterfalls Police Station for the better part of Tuesday night before being released into the custody of his lawyer.

Kamudyariwa appeared before Mbare Magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje, who remanded him to May 20 for trial.

It is alleged that on May 2, 2022 at around 7pm,Kamudyariwa had a quarrel with his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu over her intended business.

The court heard he wanted her to remain a full time housewife.

He then allegedly started damaging his wife’s utensils, including a teapot, wine glasses, cups, plates and jugs before he left home.

He returned home on May 6 and found his wife not home, which drove him to allegedly soak blankets in a bathtub.

Seeing that her husband’s actions were getting out of hand, Nemukuyu went and filed a report against her husband, leading to his arrest.