Musician Chipanga says blocked for 40 years from meeting Mugabe, ED over hardships

Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL sungura musician Hosiah Chipanga has revealed his frustrations over being blocked at every turn in his attempts to meet former President Robert Mugabe and successor Emmerson Mnangagwa to brief them over how life has become miserable under the two’s rule.

The musician, known for his satirical lyrics scorning the country’s rulers for reducing citizens to paupers, said a lot of people could testify he has tried since independence to meet the two rulers.

“There are quite a number of people who can testify on this matter,” he said.

“Since independence to this day, I have tried all avenues to meet the former president and the current one just to brief and show them the direct road to Canaan.

“My heart bleeds to see the current situation we are in as a country today.

“The situation should have been avoided by just adhering to the Creator’s wishes and following his route of governance.”

Chipanga pleaded with politicians close to the leaders not to be a barrier to those seeking to meet rulers and proffer solutions to country’s problems.

“Please, those surrounding the leaders, don’t be a barrier to others who want to talk to them and proffer solutions that may help the country go forward.

“It’s you who knows everything,” said the outspoken social commentator.

Chipanga, who once contested for a parliamentary seat, albeit on a losing cause, has over 25 recorded albums to his name.

He won the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) 2004 best sungura artist.

However, a lot of his songs have been denied airplay as they were viewed to taking a dig at the country’s under-fire rulers.

In 2018, Chipanga contested for the Dangamvura/Chikanga parliamentary seat but lost to Prosper Mutseyami of Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.