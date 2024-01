Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

“Wapunza” hitmaker Garry Mapanzure has died.

He was born Garikai Mapanzure and was aged 25.

Mapanzure succumbed to injuries sustained from a fatal car accident crash that claimed the lives of his niece and a music producer in Masvingo on Thursday night.

The Afropop musician took the local entertainment scene by storm some six years ago with his high-charting track “Wapunza”.