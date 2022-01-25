Musona Coy About Warriors future

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona says he is still considering his international future following questions about his future in the wake of Zimbabwe’s disappointing campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Musona, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia for Al Tai struggled in Zimbabwe’s opening two defeats against Senegal (1-0) and Malawi (2-1) before scoring in the consolation 2-1 victory over Guinea as the Warriors exited the tournament in the group stages.

There had been speculation that Musona would announce his retirement from international football after the Afcon final to follow in the footsteps of midfielder Khama Billiat, who called time on his time with Zimbabwe last year.

However, the 31-year-old who has earned 51 caps for the Warriors, scoring 24 goals is yet to make a decision on his future but hinted he could continue with his international career.

“I am still thinking about it,” he said in an interview with BBC. “When the time comes, I will announce it.”

Musona also revealed that he would consider taking a role in the development of Zimbabwean football when he finally hands up his boots.

“Maybe, because I really love my country and I will do anything to help my country achieve being one of the best teams,” he said.

“We have the talent but sometimes we don’t have the resources. When the time comes I will be open to help my country to develop this sport.”

He said he is hopeful that the country will improve despite their group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We need to develop our grassroots football, to develop from the Under-17’s, Under-20’s and Under-23’s to prepare our national team for our next assignments,” the 31-year-old forward said.

“Some of us, maybe in a few years’ time, are going to stop and we have some guys growing up and trying to maintain the level of Zimbabwean football. I am really optimistic that there should be something to be done for the development of the game,” he said.