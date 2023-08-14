Musona debut goal inspires Al-Riyadh to maiden Saudi Pro League win

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Former Zimbabwe senior national football team captain Knowledge Musona enjoyed a dream start at his new club Al Riyadh after he scored the winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Al Wehda in their first Saudi Pro League match of the season on Sunday evening.

Musona has already established himself as an influential figure at Al Riyadh, who were promoted to the Saudi top-flight last season.

The 33-year-old forward joined Al Riyadh ahead of the 2023/24 season, after leaving Al Tai and captaining the team in their debut season in the topflight league.

Musona lived up to his billing as one of the club’s most experienced players by scoring the club’s first goal in the top-tier league after just 17 minutes when he finished off a pass by Saleh Al Abbas.

The goal was enough for Yannick Ferrera’s charges to start their debut campaign on a high.

It was also a dream start at the club for Musona who is hoping to make an impact in the Saudi Pro League, which has turned into an attractive destination for some of the world’s top players.