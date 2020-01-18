Musona Eager To Impress At New Belgian Club

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors captain Knowledge Musona will be seeking a positive start to life at his new club KAS Eupen when they face second placed Charleroi in a Belgian Pro League Saturday.

The 29 year-old forward is expected to make his debut for KAS Eupen after completing his loan from fellow Belgian top-flight club Anderlecht Friday.

Musona’s loan move to KAS Eupen comes after he impressed the team’s technical team during their winter break training camp held in Doha, Qatar last week.

The Zimbabwean, who endured a disappointing spell at Anderlecht after failing to break into the first team this season, said he was delighted with his move and was eager to make an impression at his new club, who are aiming to avoid relegation.

“I got to know the club and the team during the training camp in Doha and this week in training in Eupen, and I have a very good impression,” Musona said in his first press conference as a Eupen player on Friday afternoon.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Hoffeinheim players said the trial stint with the club in Qatar has helped him to familiarise with his new teammates.

“I feel comfortable here and I hope to get playing time and support my teammates. The friendly matches against Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven were a good start. I am a versatile striker who can be aligned in the middle and on both sides.

“I play where the coach asks, maybe already against Charleroi, because I’m in good shape,” he said.

Musona also took to his Twitter account and said: “Thanks to @kas_eupen for giving me this chance. I will fight every minute on & off the pitch for this beautiful team until the end of season. Glory to God.”

KAS Eupen coach Beñat San José tipped Musona to make an impact at the club after being impressed by the player’s qualities during his trial.

“Knowledge Musona has integrated very well into the team. He is a player who offers us additional opportunities in attack. He can score goals himself, but he can also support his teammates with good passes,” San José said.

Musona endured a difficult stint at Anderlecht which saw him playing just eight times in one and half years – scoring once – since his move from KV Oostende in the same league in July 2018.

The Zimbabwe skipper was loaned to relegated Belgian side Lokeren where he played six times and scored one goal.

The move to KAS Eupen also ends the speculation which linked Musona with a move to South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.