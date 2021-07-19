Musona “Excited” To start New Chapter In Saudi Arabia

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national football team captain Knowledge Musona has spoken of his excitement at the new chapter in his career after finalising his move to Saudi Professional League Al-Tai FC from Belgian side Anderlecht on Sunday.

The 31 year-old arrived in the oil rich Middle East nation on Wednesday but finally put pen to paper on his new contract at the weekend ahead of the start of the new season.

And speaking for the first time on his new adventure in Saudi Arabia, Musona said he was delighted to begin a new chapter in his career while also thanking his former clubs in Belgium, Anderlecht and KAS Eupen.

“I’m excited for my new chapter with Al-Tai FC in Saudi Arabia,” the forward said in a statement on social media on Sunday.

“I would like to thank my former team R.S.C Anderlecht for the opportunity they gave me. I also wish to express my sincere gratitude to KAS Eupen for the wonderful two seasons we spent together.”

Musona’s move to Saudi Arabia finally brings an end to his decade long career in Europe which started when he joined German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from South African club Kaizer Chiefs in 2011.

The former Aces Youth Academy player also had a loan stint at German club Augsburg before briefly returning for a season long loan stint at Chiefs in 2013.

He returned to Europe ahead of the 2015-2016 season to join Belgian side KV Oostende where his exploits attracted the attention of Anderlecht in 2018.

Despite his big money move to Anderlecht, Musona struggled to establish himself at the Brussels club, spending most of his time there either on the bench or loan, first at Lokeren then a season and a half at Eupen.

Although Musona enjoyed success at KAS Eupen, the club did not make his loan move permanent which resulted in him sealing the move to Saudi Arabia ahead of the new season.