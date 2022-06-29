Musona finishes as club’s top scorer in Saudi Arabia

Spread This News

HE might have since called time on his international career with Zimbabwe but his former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona continues to prove that his professional football career is far from over.

The 32-year-old forward capped off a successful debut season at Saudi Pro League side Al-Tai FC after finishing as the club’s top scorer.

Musona was in brilliant form after scoring a goal and providing one in the club’s emphatic 3-0 win over bottom side Al Hazm on the last day of the campaign on Monday.

The veteran player, who is nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin” doubled the scores 14 minutes before full time after striker Tobias Figueroa had given Al-Tai a first-half lead.

He would later assist the third goal by Mukhtar Ali in the 87th minute as he made amends after failing to convert from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime.

Musona’s efforts helped Al-tai FC finish an impressive 6th in their first season back in the top tier of Saudi Arabian football after initially struggling at the start of the season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player concludes the season with six goals for the club, one better than attacking midfielder Amir Sayoud and striker Figueroa who have five apiece while he also leads the assists column with eight.

Musona moved to the oil-rich nation from Belgian giants Anderlecht in July last year.

He went on to make 24 appearances for the club that flirted with relegation until the latter part of the season.

The gifted forward returned from international football last month, bringing an end to a glittering career in which he earned 51 caps for the Warriors, scoring 24 goals.