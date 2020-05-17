Musona hints on Super Diski return

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona’s agent has revealed the Belgium-based forward will be open to a return to the South African Premiership.

Musona is reportedly on his way out of Belgian topflight side Anderlecht with South African sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs both believed to be interested in his services.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man has spent the last few months out on loan at another topflight Belgian side KAS Eupen after another short loan spell at Lokeren as he struggled to force his way into the coaches’ plans at Anderlecht.

The forward’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, in an interview with SoccerLaduma, revealed his client would consider a move to Downs or Chiefs in search of regular football despite still having two more years on his contract at Anderlecht.

“Yes, the priority is to keep him abroad, but if there are good offers from solid football clubs – and that is absolutely important now because of COVID-19 – he will consider them.

“It’s going to be a different world that we are going to be tackling once this pandemic has gone, so it is important when thinking about player contracts,” Makaab said when directly asked about a move to Naturena or Chloorkop.

“You can never say never (moving to the PSL), but his heart would be to stay in Europe, where he had done well outside of Anderlecht.

“He is approaching 30 and has a family to look after. If we get a fantastic offer either from SA or Europe, it will be up to Knowledge to make that decision.

“He is a family man, so we’ve got to make sure that financially, he moves to a solid football club. That’s important because we don’t want to enter into an agreement and then have to pull him out of it. We don’t want an environment that seems fine at first and down the line it isn’t. But ultimately he will make the decision.”

Musona was the top scorer in the Absa Premiership at the end of the 2010-11 season‚ netting 15 league goals‚ which would be seen as an avalanche given the goal drought by today’s strikers.

He was signed by Chiefs from a youth academy in Zimbabwe and sold two years later to Hoffenheim of Germany‚ who paid some R20-million but rarely used him.

But Musona did play in the Bundesliga on loan at Augsburg and came back to Chiefs for a loan spell where he was unhappy at a perceived backwards step and was biding his time to return to Europe.

Musona finally made a name for himself in Belgium at Oostende‚ where he scored regularly‚ and earned a 2 transfer to Anderlecht.

But the Smiling Assassin has made little impact at Anderlecht, who are now seeking to offload him.