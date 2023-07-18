Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Knowledge Musona might be yet to make his official debut at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh but he has already been entrusted with captaincy ahead of the new season.

Musona joined the Riyadh-based side last month after leaving Saudi Pro League team Al Tai, where he was also the club captain.

The 33-year-old former Zimbabwe international, who has played professionally in South Africa, Germany and Belgium before moving to Saudi Arabia is one of the most experienced players in the Riyadh dressing room.

And the club’s head coach Yannick Ferrera appears to be counting on Musona’s experience ahead of the new season after entrusting him with a leadership role.

Musona wore the armband in Al Riyadh’s first pre-season friendly match against United Arab Emirates side Al Khaleej Khor Fakkan.

The former Zimbabwe international started in the game, to make his unofficial debut for the side.

Musona was an integral member of the Zimbabwe national team until his retirement from international football last year.

Fondly known as the Smiling Assassin, he scored 28 goals in 45 appearances for Zimbabwe which made him one of the best goalscorers in the history of the Warriors.

There have been growing calls for Musona to reconsider his international future when Zimbabwe make their return to international football in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in November.

Zimbabwe is in Group C along with South Africa, Lesotho, Nigeria, Benin and Rwanda.