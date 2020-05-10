Musona Poised For Belgium’s Anderlecht Exit

Spread This News











ZIMBABWE Warriors captain Knowledge Musona looks set to finally depart Belgium club Anderlecht after his South Africa-based agent admitted that the forward is not in the new coach’s plans.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward has been linked with moves to South Africa with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns expressing interest in his services in recent months as he struggled to force his way into the starting eleven at Anderlecht.

The 29-year-old joined KAS Eupen on loan during the January transfer window as he went in search of regular game time, scoring two goals in six starts at his new club.

The Belgian Pro League, though, has been cut short and declared over, due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Zimbabwean with a choice but to return to his parent club.

Last week, there were reports that Musona was among the seven players that have been transfer-listed by the Belgian club together Kenny Saief, Antonio Milic, Kristal Abazaj, Aristote Nkaka, Adrien Trebel, and Ognjen Vranjes.

Musona’s agent Mike Makaab has admitted that his client is not in the plans of new Anderlecht coach Frank Vercauteren.

“No, we haven’t received any official announcement that he has been transfer listed. But, listen, it is clear that he does not feature in the new coach’s [Frank Vercauteren] plans and the philosophy of the club,” said Makaab of Pro Sport International.

“The philosophy of the club is to promote young players through their development system. Knowledge had done really well at Eupen, though he only played six games before the league was suspended and then ended. At that time he scored two goals and got two assists. We are basically going to sit with Anderlecht to map the way forward for him.”

Makaab also revealed that the forward still had a two-year contract although he has featured just 10 times for Anderlecht since joining the club in 2018 with all of his appearances at the club coming in the first six months of the deal.