Musona Scores For Eupen, Munetsi Sees Red

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national team captain Knowledge Musona scored his first goal of the 2020/21 Belgian Pro League season after finding the back of the net for KAS Eupen during their 2-2 draw against Antwerp on Sunday.

The Warriors star, who has been deployed in an unfamiliar midfield role by the Eupen manager Beñat San José this season found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to give his side a 2-0 lead after striker Smail Prevljak had opened the scoring from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

KAS Eupen however failed to hold on to their lead to secure what would have been only their second win of the season as Antwerp hit back through Junior Pius, who struck in the 62nd and 77th minute to salvage a point for the home side.

The draw meant KAS Eupen remained in 11th position on the log with seven points from their first six matches, 11 points behind leaders Charleroi.

Despite KAS Eupen’s failure to collect maximum points it was a fruitful evening for Musona to start in the game and played until the hour mark as a defensive midfielder.

The 30-year old had seen little action in front of the goal this term after coach Beñat San José redeployed him to the midfield but he has put up some solid performances.

Sunday’s goal was Musona’s first since February against Mouscron during his first loan spell at Eupen before the season was prematurely ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Warriors player Marshall Munetsi received a straight red card in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 defeat at Metz on Sunday.

The versatile Zimbabwe international who can play in defence and as a midfielder was sent off in the 49th minute for a professional foul on Ibrahima Niane who was through on goal.

The 24-year-old Mabvuku-born star played as a centre-back in the encounter.

His side Stade de Reims have now gone for three successive Ligue 1 games without picking a point, a run which has seen them drop to second from bottom on the log with one point from the first round.