Musona Scores For KAS Eupen In Pre-Season Friendly

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors captain Knowledge Musona appears to be in top form ahead of the start of the new Belgian Pro-League season after scoring for his club KAS Eupen in their 2-2 draw against fellow topflight side Sint Truiden on Friday night.

The 30-year-old forward who was recently given the popular number 10 jersey lived up to his billing when he opened the scores before Keito Nakamura and Facundo Calidio gave Truiden a 2 – 1 lead at the break.

Ivorian teenage sensation Ignace N’Dri levelled the scores for ‎Beñat San José’s side in the second half.

It was the fourth appearance for Musona in preseason friendly matches for Eupen after he made a second-half appearance against Belgian Cup finalists Royal Antwerp on July 8.

He recently extended his loan stint with KAS Eupen for another season from RSC Anderlecht after impressing for the Beñat San José-coached side last season.

Last season Musona scored twice in seven appearances before the season was prematurely brought to an end by the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday night’s encounter was KAS Eupen’s final friendly match ahead of the new Belgian season which is set to begin next weekend.

The Pro League announced on Friday after weeks of controversy and legal action, with 18 teams instead of 16 taking part in the top division.

Belgium was one of the first countries to end the 2019-20 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, awarding Club Brugge their 16th league title and relegating Waasland-Beveren.

However, following appeals from Waasland-Beveren the coming championship, which begins on 8 August, will feature last season’s bottom club and the two teams promoted from the second division – Louvain and Beerschot.

In a statement, the Pro League said that the format would change for next season, with 34 regular season match days followed by the top four taking part in a “Champions playoffs” and the four below in Europa League playoffs