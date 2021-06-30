Musona Seals Lucrative Move To Saudi Arabia

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national football team captain Knowledge Musona has put an end to speculation surrounding his future after sealing a big money move to oil rich Saudi Arabia where he will play for newly promoted side Al-Tai FC.

Musona’s Belgian club Anderlecht confirmed that the 31-year-old Warriors star has left the club ahead of the 2021/22 season in order to sign with Al-Tai.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star was in the final year of his contract with Belgian giants, Anderlecht, who were desperate to release him following the expiry of his second loan stint at KAS Eupen.

“Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season,” Anderlecht announced on their website on Monday evening.

“Musona came over from Oostende in 2019. The last year and a half he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored 9 times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted [from] the MBS League in Saudi Arabia.

“Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge.”

The Zimbabwe star’s move to the Middle East puts an end to rumours that he could return to South Africa next season, where Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and his former club Chiefs were all believed to have been interested in his services.

The future of the Aces Youth Academy graduate had, for months, been a subject of debate following the expiration of his loan spell at Eupen at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Although the financial details of Musona’s move to Saudi Arabia are yet to be made public, the move is likely to come with very high earnings for the Zimbabwean star who after turning 31 last week appears to have been eyeing his last major contract, in either Europe or the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is well known as the preferred destination for professional footballers who are seeking financial rewards as they head towards the end of their careers.