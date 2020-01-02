Musona set for Anderlecht exit

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona appears to be on his way out at Belgian football giants Anderlecht during the current January transfer window period which would mark an end to his nightmarish two-year spell at the club.

According to Belgian news outlet, Nieuwsblad, Musona is on his way to another Belgian side Sint-Truiden in the January transfer window as Anderlecht look to recoup some of the €2.5 million they forked out on his services.

Musona, who still has two years remaining on his current contract, is also reportedly being courted by several South African sides although they have been priced out by his wages and Sint Truiden, who were keen on his signature in pre-season are now favourites to secure a deal.

Musona, 29, joined the 34-time Belgian top-flight champions in May 2018 from domestic rivals Oostende with a massive reputation after scoring 41 goals and registering 18 assists in 112 games across all competitions over four seasons in the division.

But his career has since stagnated in Brussels with only three league starts to his name and an underwhelming loan spell at KSC Lokeren last season.

However, since signing a four-year contract with Anderlecht in May 2018, Musona has failed to rediscover his form, as he made just eight appearances for the club in the first half of last season and scoring once.

He was loaned out to fellow league side Lokeren for the remainder of the season and made just six appearances, scoring once.

Since returning from the loan spell Musona has not made a single appearance for the club after being made to train with the club’s Under-21 team.

However should the move to Sint-Truiden materialise, it could offer him a fresh start to the former Kaizer Chiefs hitman’s faltering career.

Musona is expected to play a key role for the Warriors during the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

He missed Zimbabwe’s 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary matches against Somalia in September due to injury, but was recalled for the 2021 Afcon qualifying matches last month.

He was part of the team that drew 0-0 against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium and then provided the two assists for Khama Billiat as the Warriors beat Zambia 2-1 away to keep their qualification hopes alive.