Musona Stars In Eupen Defeat

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona proved why he is widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest football exports at the moment after scoring two spectacular free-kicks during KAS Eupen’s Jupiler Belgian Pro League encounter against Zulte Weregem Tuesday night.

Musona curled home two stupendous set pieces which have been trending on Twitter but his brilliant individual efforts were in vain after his club blew a 2-0 lead to lose at home.

Musona, who has been enjoying a fine season at KAS Eupen, was named in the starting lineup after having featured from the substitute’s bench in the club’s defeat to Club Brugge last week.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwe international was deployed in his familiar role upfront as Eupen sought to get their campaign back on track after being recently affected by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club with 15 players having recently returned positive results.

And Musona gave them the ideal start after opening the scoring with a long range free-kick after 34 minutes to give Eupen the lead at halftime.

The former Kaizer Chiefs hitman appeared to have secured all three points for Eupen after curling home another spectacular free-kick from the age of the penalty box after 57 minutes.

In fact, when the Zimbabwe captain was replaced by Smail Prevljak in the 78th minute, Eupen were leading 2-1 thanks to his brace but the team somehow crumbled in the final 15 minutes to lose 3-2.

Bernat San Jose’s men are now just two places above the bottom three on the log standings.

Despite his team’s failure to collect all three points, Musona is fast making a reputation for himself as a dead ball specialist for both club and country.

Last month the Confederation of African Football (CAF) nominated Knowledge Musona’s brilliant free kick against Algeria, among the best goals scored during match days three and four of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Musona has beat Algerian goalkeeper Raïs M’Bolhi in the 43rd minute with a well-executed set piece from outside the box at the National Sports Stadium during the match which ended in a 2-all draw.