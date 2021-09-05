Musona Still Believes, Loga Blames Lack Of Match Fitness  

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona is confident that his charges will rediscover their scoring touch after being held to a disappointing goalless draw in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Warriors managed just one shot on target throughout the encounter as they began their bid to qualify for their maiden World Cup in disappointing fashion.

The stalemate means the Warriors have failed to score at home in consecutive games having lost the last AFCON qualifier against Zambia 2-0 at the same venue in March as pressure continues to mount on Croatan coach Zdravko Logarusic who has just one win in 13 matches.

Musona however believes the team’s barren run is just temporary.

“The goals will come. We lost a striker (Tino Kadewere) during the game, and in our team we have people who can score anytime during the game so I think it’s nothing to worry about,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“I’m hopeful and still believe we are going to score more goals at home because this is our home ground, we need to show people that when they come here they cannot get away with anything here.”

The hosts hardly tested the visitors’ goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, throughout the entire 90 minutes, in a match that ended in a goalless draw.

The SuperSport United goalkeeper was only tested when he produced a stunning near-post save, to send Khama Billiat’s vicious shot over the bar.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic blamed a lack of match fitness for his charges’ lacklustre performance.

“It was a difficult game,” said Loga.

“We had problems with match fitness, only four of our players have been playing regular football, that is, Bhasera, Khama, Marshall (Munetsi) and Musona.

“But, the rest of our players haven’t been in action, so it means we have problems with match fitness. Each of them was trying their best but we didn’t have the individual brilliance, which can decide a game and, also, a bit of match fitness.”

“We needed a bit of individual brilliance but we didn’t get it. At the end a draw was the result and we have to look at some other games, to get those points, which we dropped today.

“But, the hope is there, the last time I was looking in the history, when you qualified for Egypt (2019 AFCON finals) you didn’t win any game here (at the National Sports Stadium), you won in DR Congo.”

The Croat said that under the circumstances, a draw with Bafana Bafana was a fair result.

The Warriors left the country on Saturday evening for Ethiopia where they will take on the hosts on Tuesday.