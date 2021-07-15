Musona Unveiled At Saudi Arabia Club 

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national football team captain Knowledge Musona has been officially unveiled as one of the new signings at Saudi Arabia club Al Tai following his recent move from Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 31-year-old Warriors star was given a warm welcome by the club’s officials and fans at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Musona arrived at the same time with the club’s Brazilian new signing, 28-year-old striker Lucas Alves, who joins from Swiss topflight side Luzern.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate made the move from Belgian side Anderlecht, ending speculation regarding his future.

Al Tai recently got promoted to the Suadi Arabian top-flight.

In moving to the newly promoted Al-Tai, Musona will remain in the same financial bracket that he was on at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Despite not getting regular game time during his time at Anderlecht, Musona was one of the highest-paid players earning over US$1 million annually, excluding bonuses.

Although the financial details of Musona’s move to Saudi Arabia are yet to be made public, the move is likely to come with very high earnings for the Zimbabwean star who after turning 31 recently appears to have been eyeing his last major contract, in either Europe or the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is well known as the preferred destination for professional footballers who are seeking financial rewards as they head towards the end of their careers.

Musona has spent the last seven years in Europe since his last loan spell from German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim to Kaiser Chiefs for the 2013/14 season.

South African sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs were desperate to secure his services after leaving Anderlecht but the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate opted for a move to Saudi Arabia.