Musona’s message to Salah, Egypt

KickOff

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona sends message of intent to Egypt and their star player Mohammed Salah ahead of their AFCON opener tonight.

The Warriors will come under the spot light when they face Africa Cup of Nations hosts at the Cairo Stadium this evening (22h00).

Made up of mostly former and current South African-based players, it could be a massive advert for the Premier Soccer League should the Zimbabweans pull off an upset against the likes of Liverpool’s Salah.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs talisman insists the Pharaohs’ unity is their main threat rather than the Premier League joint-top goal scorer.

“He [Salah] is an incredible player. He plays for one of the best clubs in the world, and Egypt have a very good team and their style of play is really special,” Musona told the media.

“Egypt is not just about Mohamed Salah. They are a strong team and I have been watching them since I was young. I think their current squad can also do well without Salah.”

‘Knodgy’, who currently plays his club football with Belgium’s Anderlecht, also stressed that the hot and humid conditions in North Africa at present will not affect them as they set their sights firmly on winning their matches and starting well in their opening clash.

“We don’t fear playing at such high temperatures in Egypt. We want to win our matches and there is nothing to be concerned about,” insisted Musona.

“The only thing that worries us is losing a game in the group stages. Our primary objective is to be fully focused on the pitch when we face Egypt.

“The [home] fans will give them an advantage, but we will try our best to get all three points. Everything is possible in this game.

“We are prepared and I hope our fans will be there to support us throughout the tournament.”