Mutami to speak about women abuse rape at UN General Assembly 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SCANDAL ridden Australia based philanthropist, Susan Mutami claims that she has been invited to be a key speaker at this year’s United Nations category on Women and Child abuse.

Mutami recently accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of rape when she was still a minor, opening a probe by the police in Australia.

UN category on women and child abuse will run on the sidelines of the sitting of global heads of states at general assembly.

It aims to raise awareness on the rights of women and children and women bringing to the fore issues that affect them.

Mutami disclosed her upcoming address at the UN on Twitter as she escalates her fight against President Mnangagwa to the global stage.

“I just wanted to let you know that I have been invited to speak at the United Nations this year in New York, category Women and Child Abuse,” said Susan Mutami.

Mutami is in exile in Australia as she fears for her life after the audacious disclosure of rape against President Mnangagwa.

The socialite claims she was sexually abused by Mnangagwa when she moved to stay with him following the death of her father when she was 14.

Mutami said the President continued to sexually abuse her over years.