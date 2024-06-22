Mutapa Fund urged to plug corruption in ‘opaque’ parastatals

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

A FINANCIAL expert has urged the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) to urgently plug corrupt activities in all State enterprises under its purview as a starting point towards attainment of its objectives.

MIF, formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe, is a purse formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20), which has about 20 parastatals under its purview.

It was renamed after the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, doing so by using Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023.

Some experts believe that if properly rolled out, the MIF will go a long way to create a capital powerhouse which will open up low-cost financial streams for local companies in a move which will unlock thousands of jobs among other benefits.

The developments come on the back of rampant rot within the country’s parastatals, which have seen the maintenance of shambolic records of accounts and haphazard management practices leading to untold losses.

Year after year, the Auditor General’s reports have flagged out unimaginable misconduct within the parastatals requiring urgent attention.

But speaking to NewZimbabwe.com recently, financial analyst, Owen Mavengere, said there is a need to deal with rot at most State enterprises.

“The MIF must establish clear and transparent procedures for all transactions and decisions within the parastatals. This includes regular audits and public reporting to ensure accountability. The type of reporting should be per the guidelines in the Public Finance Management Act.

“The project will not be successful if it fails to strengthen oversight and governance systems to create an independent oversight body in each subsidiary entity, to monitor activities and enforce anti-corruption measures.

“The Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) or the Office of the President and Cabinet would be great partners in coming up with such structures.

“Over and above, the whistleblowing culture must be encouraged and well protected within the MIF institution,” he said.