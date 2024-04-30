Mutapa Fund urged to uphold transparency, good governance

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

AN expert says the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) will uphold transparency and good governance as it kicks off operations if the unit is to deliver meaningful dividends for the general citizenry.

MIF, formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe is a purse formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20), which has about 20 parastatals under its purview.

It was renamed after the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, doing so by using Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023.

Experts believe that the MIF will go a long way to create a capital powerhouse which will open up low-cost financial streams for local companies in a move which will unlock thousands of jobs among other benefits.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com recently, financial analyst Owen Mavengere said the MIF must adopt a culture of transparency from the word go.

“It is important that the MIF publishes updates on the fund’s activities, decisions, and the financial health of its entities. This could include annual reports, press releases, and public meetings.

“They must also establish and strengthen governance structures to ensure ethical management practices, reduce corruption, and manage conflicts of interest effectively. Similar to the fund itself, its entities should have equally competent board members selected on the basis of their integrity and competence while ensuring diversity,” he said.

Mavengere also urged the fund to implement and communicate performance metrics for all entities to demonstrate progress to the public and employ such data as a follow-up to the stakeholder engagement, these metrics should be communicated so that the public can see improvement.

“It is also key for the MIF to develop and begin implementation of a detailed strategic plan that addresses identified challenges, sets clear objectives, and outlines measurable goals for enhancing profitability and low hanging fruits can be picked focusing on high impact areas,” he said.

He added that dialogue must be initiated with key stakeholders including employees, government officials, lenders, and creditors, and key stakeholders including the public to build trust and ensure transparency in the fund’s operations.