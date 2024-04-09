Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

A financial expert, Owen Mavengere says the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) has huge capital generation potential for local companies and the project may go a long way in freeing the fiscus of burdensome firms if it is properly run.

Formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe (SWFZ) the MIF is a Zimbabwean sovereign wealth fund formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20).

It is a state-owned investment fund established from the balance of payment surpluses, official foreign currency operations, the proceeds of privatisation, government transfer payments, fiscal surpluses and resource earnings from 29 parastatal entities under its purview.

Several stakeholders have since expressed fears that the fund is too big and may be prone to abuses.

To this end, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has even expressed keenness to engage the MIF and find out how it will be structured as well as systems put in place to plug possible loopholes.

But in a recent media update, Mavengere said the current size of 29 legal personas can still perform efficiently while meeting the expected accountability standards.

“These entities can be further classified into sectors, which including the Industrial Development Corporation, span across virtually all sectors. The inter-company transactions will be a good opportunity for the entities to benefit from one another, by leveraging off each other’s strengths, markets and opportunities,” he said.

He said the multi-billion-dollar balance sheet, which the MIF has created, is a huge opportunity for access to funding as having such a balance sheet allows the innovation required given the absence of cheap funding for Zimbabwe.

Mavengere said structures can be put in place to raise capital from traditional and non-traditional sources, including the diaspora, who are keen to invest back home.

The veteran financial professional said MIF is in a unique position to move funding around to prop up struggling entities, which has great potential to allow the treasury to focus on other key areas of concern, and even have MIF support the treasury when necessary.

“I will also expand on the concerns around the size of the fund and highlight that countries, though slightly different, have trillions under their sovereign wealth funds (e.g. Norway), so MIF is the correct size.

“If anything, it should even grow. The concerns around managing a large diverse conglomerate, though understandable, should be taken positively as economies of scale come into play,” he added.