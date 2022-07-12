Mutare City to embark on polio vaccination

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

MUTARE City Council is set to conduct a polio vaccination campaign during the last three days of this month following recent outbreaks in neighbouring countries.

In a public notice Monday, the local authority said there is need to prevent the devastating effects of wild polio after outbreaks which occurred in Mozambique and Malawi recently.

“Notice is hereby given to all residents and stakeholders that the City of Mutare will be conducting a Polio Vaccination Campaign starting on Thursday 28-31 July 2022.

“Therefore all children aged between zero and 59 months (under five years of age) will receive the Polio Vaccination during this period.

“Kindly open doors for the vaccination teams that will be moving around all wards, residential areas, schools and churches administering oral polio vaccine,” reads the notice.

The eastern border city authority noted that parents and guardians can also get their children vaccinated at their nearest health facility.

Polio is a highly infectious disease which evades the nervous system and can result in total paralysis within hours.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), despite that there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine.