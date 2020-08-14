Mutare Forbes Border Post Accident Claims One, Injures Two

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ONE person died on the spot while two others were seriously injured when a haulage truck rammed into vehicles and buildings at the Forbes Border in Mutare Friday morning.

The post borders Mutare and Manica province in Mozambique.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said one of the injured persons was an official from the Health Ministry working at the border post and the driver of the haulage truck.

“I can confirm there was an accident at Forbes Border post in the morning and so far one person is confirmed dead while the other person was injured. The driver of the Mozambican registered truck was also injured during the mishap,” he said.

The identity of the dead person could be established.

Nyathi said the police officers who attended the scene attributed the accident to brake failure.

“The truck rammed into a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) vehicle, cars belonging to clearing agents and a house where it stopped,” said Nyathi.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed the truck developed a brake failure and the driver failed to control it before ramming into a tree, buildings, and stationary vehicles including a VID truck.

“The injured person is a health official who was checking temperatures and sanitising hands at the border entrance. Something must be done at the border because most trucks develop brake failure and they will stop on the Mozambican side.

“They should install sand breaks before the border offices,” said one clearing agent who witnessed the accident.