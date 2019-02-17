Mutare man robbed after disclosing EcoCash pin to hooker

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A Sakubva man lost money and a mobile phone after revealing his EcoCash pin number to a sex worker he was drinking with at a city pub.

Transport ministry employee Maxwell Muungani, 42, lost $414 to three men reportedly working in cahoots with hooker Precious Nota, 31, of New Chisamba.

Two of the male suspects were found guilty of robbery when they appeared before Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo last Friday.

One of the accused Daniel Muvandi, 22, will save 16 months in jail while commercial sex worker Nota will spend 10 months behind bars.

The other suspects are still at large.

Prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira told the court that the incident occurred on the night of February 6 at Murapa Tavern in Sakubva.

Muungani was drinking beer with Nota whom he trusted to the extent of revealing his EcoCash pin number.

Court heard that Muungani would give Nota his mobile phone to buy beer using his EcoCash account.

Drama started when the male accomplices of Nota stormed the toilet where Muungani was relieving himself.

One of the accused grabbed Muungani while another searched and took a Samsung mobile phone from the complainant.

The three accomplices then approached Nota and got Muungani’s EcoCash pin number.

They then transferred more than $400 from the account.

Court heard that only $100 was recovered.