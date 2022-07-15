Mutare Mayor, 11 councilors up for ZW$12, 2 million fraud 

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

Mutare Mayor Simon Chabuka, former mayor, Blessing Tandi and other 10 councilors are being charged with swindling the Eastern border city of over ZW$12 million in a sitting allowances scam.

The two are being charged together with deputy mayor Farai Bhiza, Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Xavier Upare, Sekai Mukodza, Thomas Nyamupanedengu and Calvin Matsiya.

They appeared before Mutare magistrate, Richard Ramaboa who granted them ZW$40 000 bail each.

The councilors were picked on Wednesday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Tandi and other 10 councilors spent Wednesday night at Mutare Central Police station while Chabuka was later arrested Thursday.

The city fathers are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as stipulated in section 174 (1) (a) of the criminal law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.

According to court papers, the 12 made a resolution in March last year which resulted in them getting travel and subsistence rates higher than those set by the local governance circular.

Prosecutors allege the acting Town Clerk wrote to the permanent secretary for guidance and was told that any rates outside the circular were irregular.

Despite guidance from the permanent secretary the councilors passed a resolution to use rates on travelling and subsistence allowances higher than those set in the circular.

It is alleged that their move to disregard the ministerial directive resulted in them depriving council money amounting to ZW$12 264 290, 66.

Their actions were in violation of section 112 of the Urban Councils Act which requires them to seek for approval whenever they want to divert from circulars provided by the minister.

The State did not oppose bail.

Chris Ndlovu of Gonese, Ndlovu Legal practitioners represented the accused.

The suspects will be back in court on July 29 this year.