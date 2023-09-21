Mutare residents accused of kidnapping Zanu PF member acquitted

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SEVEN Mutare residents who were arrested on allegations of kidnapping a Zanu PF supporter in the run-up to last month’s general elections have been acquitted.

The seven include Moses Mukombiwa (52), who was the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) local authority candidate for Ward 7 in Mutare South constituency, Martin Nyamapfeni (33), Martha Gwizo (39), Cynthia Loveness Tombo (37), Zvakanaka Maziraho aged 37 years and two others.

Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makala cleared them of wrongdoing ruling that the State’s case was weak for a reasonable court to convict.

The prosecution alleged that “the seven accused the complainant, John Marikasa, a 28-year-old ZANU PF political party supporter together with Best Murakata of removing their election campaign posters.”

It was the state’s case that the group then “forced Marikasa into their white Ford Ranger vehicle from Mazonwe shops in Burma Valley to an area near Matanuska Farm and back to Mazonwe shops.”

Zimbabwe Republic Police had also seized the Ford Ranger vehicle.

Marikasa reportedly sustained injuries on his jaws after being assaulted by the seven Mutare and lost his Itel mobile phone handset and US$200.

The seven defended themselves successfully and argued that they were turned into suspects when they were victims of assault themselves.