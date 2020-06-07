Mutasa Youths Ignore Lockdown Rules, Play Soccer

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MUTASA CENTRAL: Young males here are violating the lockdown restrictions imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa through playing social soccer in villagers where over 100 people often gather to cheer their sides.

Since the start of the Covid-19 induced lockdown period in March this year, youths from Zinyembe, Danhama and Sakupwanya villages have been gathering near Zinyembe School to play social soccer.

Villagers told NewZimbabwe.com during a recent visit to the area that youths were at the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 as they they also disregarded the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance among one another.

“The youths are taking advantage of the geographical location of the villages to violate lockdown regulations. They know it is difficult for government authorities to visit this area since it is located close to Odzi River and difficult to reach because of the terrain,” one concerned villager who asked not to be identified said.

Luke Maruta, another villager said local village heads have tried to stop the games but the youths have resisted.

“They are not taking heed from the traditional leaders not to play soccer as they put other villagers at risk. From the look of things, these youths want law enforcement agencies to visit this area and arrest the culprits before the situation gets out of hand,” said Maruta.

Youths interviewed said they had nothing to do since they don’t have access to internet facilities to pursue their studies at home during the lockdown.

“We have nothing to do and our minds are idle. We don’t have access to the internet and data is very expensive for us to conduct online studies. We are law-abiding citizens but we just gather to kill boredom. What else can we do in this environment,” said another youth from Danhama village on his football kit.

Contacted for comment, the police warned they will intensify operations to arrest those violating lockdown regulations in the area.