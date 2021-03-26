Mutendi Heaps Praises On ED For Bringing Economic Change

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

OUTSPOKEN religious Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi Friday was full of praises for President Emmerson Mnangagwa for rescuing Zimbabwe from myriad economic crises the country has been facing.

The top clergy was speaking at the President’s Special National Day of Thanksgiving of Prayer and Fasting at State House in Harare.

Scores of churches leaders were invited for the spiritual gathering.

Mutendi, who is known for his unwavering support for the ruling Zanu PF government was Friday morning again full of praises for Mnangagwa.

“Your Excellency, you have been used by God to cross this country through many red seas,” Mutendi said.

“You remember that when you took over power (in November 2017), this country was in a crisis of fuel. There were long fuel queues. We can’t see them anymore now. We had crisis of ZESA (electricity). We had power shedding and so on. Now it’s all sorted. I don’t want to think that you did it with some thinking, it is the Lord who did it through you.”

Mutendi added daily long-winding queues for cash at the banks had also disappeared while the Zimbabwe dollar had stabilised against major currencies.

However, Mutendi distorted facts in his praise singing as both electricity and fuel supplies are still a challenge in Zimbabwe with most households experiencing daily power cuts.

Fuel is selling at US$1.30 per litre nearly the double price of the same commodity during the time of the then strongman Robert Mugabe’s last days in power.

The black market rate for the Zimbabwe dollar against the US$ now stands at US$1 to $120 and rising.

In response, an excited Mnangagwa said the local currency had stabilised although the situation on the ground indicates otherwise.

“The value of our currency has been restored while the purchasing power has been increased,” Mnangagwa told the church leaders.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should thank God for the economic turnaround being experienced in the country adding the day was meant to also thank God for the blessings He has bestowed to the nation.

He also defended his National Thanksgiving Day of Prayer and Fasting as an occasion to acknowledge God’s favour as Zimbabwe is set for a record-breaking bumper harvest this year.

Commenting on the event, prominent human rights lawyer, Thabani Mpofu said; “surely this is the final absurdity”.

“While locking us up for expressing ourselves, you want to express yourself to God in the hearing of all, in public pomp and ceremony? This is the actor’s habit, de-spiritualising the spiritual. Father don’t hear him; he doesn’t hear us!”