Mutodi pokes fun at ‘hopeless’ new MDC leader Chamisa

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

CONTROVERSIAL Information Deputy Minister and Zanu PF loyalist Energy Mutodi has described the recent election of Nelson Chamisa to be substantive MDC leader as sheer display of hopelessness by the opposition faithful.

Mutodi, who never misses an opportunity to pour scorn at MDC processes, was commenting on Twitter on the just ended MDC elective congress which saw thousands of party followers throng Gweru’s Ascot Stadium to choose a new leadership.

The MDC emerged from the weekend process feeling rejuvenated with Chamisa declaring he was ready to give President Emmerson Mnangagwa all the sleepless nights through protests.

However, Mutodi saw the amusing side of things, saying the congress was a hopeless investment of hope in Chamisa and his leadership.

“MDC-A (Alliance) congress, it’s surprising and heart-breaking to note that some Zimbabweans are seeing hope where there is no hope. A future where there is no future and light where there is darkness,” Mutodi wrote on his Twitter.

He added, “For Nelson it’s time to busk in the glory of false beliefs and deceiving comfort.”

Recently, the Rhumba performer turned government minister has been in Chamisa’s case, urging the MDC chief to relinquish his job as leader of the country’s main opposition in compliance with a High Court ruling that invalidated his leadership.

The court order also declared as invalid, Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri’s 2016 appointments as MDC co-vice presidents by then party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Court also ordered MDC to convene an extra-ordinary congress to choose a new leadership using the party’s 2014 structures.

MDC appealed the ruling and went on to proceed with its Gweru elective process.