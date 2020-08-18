Mutsvangwa ‘anti-Ndebele’ diatribe stokes tribal hatred – Zapu

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Zapu says recent angry remarks against Catholic bishops by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa were capable of stoking tribal tensions in the country.

Party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa was responding to Mutsvangwa who insulted the priests following their damning pastoral letter condemning government for rights abuses and poor leadership.

The letter was written under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference.

Mutsvangwa described the bishops as evil.

But in a lengthy response to Mutsvangwa, Zapu said the letter bore the fingerprints of war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa, husband to the minister, who is known for gushing out vitriolic language.

The party further accused Mutsvangwa for singling out for strong rebuke, Ndebele priest, Robert Ndlovu who was just but one of the clergymen who co-authored the letter.

Said the party, “A serious danger of bloody confrontation between the tribes in Zimbabwe may follow the reckless but telling tribalism song by the Mutsvangwas using government departments and stationery. The consequent escalation of this conflict, which has been simmering for far too long now, throughout the whole region, subcontinent needs no mention.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi.

The mother party, concerned by the need for equality of the Zimbabwean people, respect of their constitutional and natural rights, as well as the need for a peaceful co existence of its citizens, is compelled, not because it is deserved, to respond to the tribalistic diatribe that has been written by one Monica Mutsvangwa’s husband and signed by the wife on a government letterhead. The piece, purportedly a government’s response to the Catholic Bishop’s Conference long over due letter reminding the regime of the most basic tenets of good leadership and acceptable governance, raises a number of worrying issues that need to be urgently and sustainably addressed if the country is to be rescued from the carnivorous regime of Zanu PF.

Compelled by basic conscience, it is imperative to state that the Mnangagwa and Zanu PF regime, by its clearly tribalist, dominance and oppressive policies since 1980, is largely responsible for the injustices which have provoked and continue to do so, the present disorder and hatred between and amongst the people of this country. The regime is guilty of numerous incidences of rights abuses, crimes against humanity and an open policy of tribalism and ethnic supremacy.

Pursuant of its evil and destructive policy, coupled with the impunity the regime has enjoyed, it is not surprising to see a couple, cocooned between corruptly acquired linen sheets, convert to ink their disdain, hatred and disrespect of the Ndebele people of Zimbabwe, using the government letterhead as the vehicle of delivery. The ministry of information, which is not new to this kind of conspiracy against a section of the Zimbabwean society after Energy Mutodi released similar vomit recently, has been again chosen as platform for stoking both emotions and further hatred between the people.

The purported response to the Catholic Bishops’ letter to the evil regime has all the ingredients of civil discontent, tribal tension and violence so much on the increase since Zanu PF came into existence in 1963 and in power from 1980. A serious danger of bloody confrontation between the tribes in Zimbabwe may follow the reckless but telling tribalism song by the Mutsvangwas using government departments and stationery. The consequent escalation of this conflict, which has been simmering for far too long now, throughout the whole region, subcontinent needs no mention.

The tribalist diatribe from Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband is testament of Zanu PF’s long practiced divide and rule tactics. The singling out of Bishop Robert Ndlovu from the collective who signed the letter, as well as attack on his person, ethnic persuasion and extraction as well as the collective Ndebele people is synonymous with historically recorded machinations by this regime whenever they intend to spill blood on a larger scale.

In the 1980s, Zimbabwe African People’s Union was branded a Ndebele party, while its President Joshua Nkomo and some of its leaders were labelled dissidents. This was in preparation for an operation to annihilate ZAPU and create a one Zanu PF party state in the country.

In result, the operation became genocide on the Ndebele speaking people of Midlands and Matebeleland as supporters and perceived supporters of the ‘Ndebele party’ were systematically targeted for agonising curfews and lockdowns, rapes, torture, abductions, unexplained disappearances, mass murders, in a genocide that spanned five years between 1982 and 1987.

The mother party, after experiencing first hand the consequences of being singled out and labelled by a blood sucking cult of a political party with access to state machinery, are worried and extremely concerned for the safety and well being of both Bishop Robert Ndlovu and the Ndebele collective.

The bundling instead, of the bishop into a righteous minority as imagined by Monica Mutsvangwa and articulated by her verbosity addicted husband, sends chills down the spine of the predominantly Ndebele citizens as this has in the past been followed by heinous acts of violence by the so called majority.

The mere fact that the Zimbabwean regime in this day and age of democratic dispensation with equality as the envisaged end result, is comfortable paddocking and classifying its citizens in minority and majority terms and thinks there is nothing wrong with it must be worrying both to the country, the region and the international community.

Mutsvangwa also exhibits, on hers and Zanu PF behalf, traits of unrepentant genocidists who are even prepared and agitating for the repeat of the 1980s Gukurahundi on the Ndebele people.

Ignoring the contents of the Catholic Bishops’ letter which touches on matters right across the board and concentrating on ethnicity of only one of the signatories, who happen to be Ndebele raises alarm bells to those who know Zanu PF and its love for blood. The biblical adage from the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks came true with the response from the mad woman in charge of the ministry of information and she just articulated her party and government policy on and against a section of the Zimbabwean society.

The policy has been that of marginalisation, collective hatred and elimination of everything Ndebele since the days of Robert Mugabe. This has ignited and fed the flame of Ndebele resistance to the regime, with calls for restoration and cessation getting louder as louder as justifiably genuine, trashing the forced and imposed but failing Unitarianism of the Zimbabwean state.

The mention of the 1987 Unity Accord by the Mutsvangwas demonstrates both ignorance and arrogance derived from the ethnic supremacist tendencies of Zanu PF and the regime in government. The couple deliberately skirts facts about the so called unity accord, itself a 1987 surrender document that was signed by the leadership of ZAPU in order to halt mass killings of its supporters and the Ndebele people. The couple also deliberately omit in its tribalist diatribe the severing in 2009 of the so called Unity Accord after ZAPU pulled out for reasons that are both genuine grievances as well as on record.

The revival of the structures and programs of ZAPU outside the Unity Accord heralded the death of the failed and now defunct pact, behind which the tribalist couple and their bloodsucking party as well as their evil regime masquerading as government are trying to hide their blood dripping faces as they are eventually being exposed and denounced for the pretenders they have been since 1980.

It is only those who have no respect for people’s rights and freedoms to choose, associate, and belong as well as identities who think they can force ZAPU people to belong to their evil and tribalistic cult Zanu PF against their will.

It is those whose only DNA component is entitlement and domination who would think people must conform to their abusive tendencies on the account of a political arrangement that had all descriptive characteristics of arm-twisting a rival into submission by spilling blood at mass proportions and threaten to continue unless the other agrees to weird dreams of unchecked tyranny as prevailing currently. The couple in their lack of wisdom think the world can be tricked once more by their cunning and pretentious calls for unity when in actual fact they are as divisive as the fallen wall of Germany.

While the most important aspects of the clergy letter to the evil regime were ignored, the Mutsvangwas, representing both Zanu PF and government, found pleasure in stoking the ever toxic tribalism and instigating in their unprovoked threats, further polarisation of the people and preparing fertile ground for heightened antagonistic relationship between and among the people. This must be condemned in the strongest terms by the country, region, continent and the world community as history teaches that ignoring sparks of genocide, especially from those wielding state power and having access to state apparatus is tantamount to nursing a disaster of Gukurahundi and Rwandan genocides proportions.

The world need to protect the vulnerable Ndebele people of Zimbabwe who are at the brink of receiving untold suffering for the second time at the hands of Zanu PF, who, after committing the first genocide, ran and hid behind the Shona ethnic thick wall and have evaded justice and accountability. The willingness as espoused in the Mutsvangwas flow of tribalist diarrhoea, to again use the same ethnic shield to commit a similar crime is worrying and must be condemned in the strongest terms. The criminalisation of those who raise the genocide and need for its resolution must be condemned. Instead, criminalised must be the denial and justification of the Gukurahundi genocide.

It is the responsibility of every Zimbabwean citizen, African and world citizen to call the regime in Harare to order. It is our responsibility to ensure the loss of lives on the account of tribe, majority or minority, as is being instigated by Monica Mutsvangwa through the ministry of information is not repeated in Zimbabwe. It is the duty of all citizens of the world to protect the Ndebele people of Zimbabwe, who have become undignified under a tribalist supremacy system in Zimbabwe and also stateless under the Zanu PF regime. The people have been under siege since the Zanu PF ethnic occult came into existence with so much loss of life and livelihoods since the party came into power. Today, the world must stand warned and alerted of yet another episode of violence against the Righteous Ndebele Minority in Zimbabwe, from none other than the Zimbabwean government.

