Mvula, DeMbare’s Hwange warrior making the difference

Darlington Gatsi

WHEN he arrived at Dynamos in 2020 he carried a weight of promise after proving himself at Hwange in the 2019 Castle lager premiership season.

Tiamon Mvula has established himself at the Glamour Boys and has been the difference to the team’s shambolic defence of the 2019 season; at the heart of these solid defensive performances.

Dynamos have been the best team with a solid defense this season amassing eight clean sheets thus far.

“My secret is, I just communicate well with the guys who are in front of me and they are good.

“As a player you want to achieve something so that you might have a chance to go out and get a better life than here in Zimbabwe,” Taimon Mvula.

Mvula has endeared himself with the hard to please DeMbare faithfuls with his scintillating performances earning him frequent the “rewarding” Vietnam bay after every home match.

He has proven critics wrong, and answered question on his capacity when he decided to move from Chipangano to Harare at a time Dynamos had Simba Chinani in its ranks.

Mvula is expected to play a crucial role in DeMbare’s bid for the championship this season; with another tough outing to Bulawayo on Sunday against rivals Highlanders.

Mvula told this publication, competition for the number one position at DeMbare has brought the best out of him, with the arrival of Prince Kuchinei giving coach Tonderai Ndiraya an alternative.

“Obvious they are giving me a good challenge. Both of them are good goalkeepers. It is only a matter of time, it is only me who is playing but I can’t say I’m the number one but it is all about time.

“It is currently my time so I will not relax, I have to keep on pushing everyday,” said Mvula.