Mvuma woman kills newly born twins; dumps remains in a bin

By Staff Reporter

The Mvuma community was left shell shocked after a woman allegedly killed her newly born twins before putting the bodies in a bin at her residence.

The suspect Nyarai Swatch (40) is currently being investigated in connection with the case and currently admitted at Mvuma Hospital, under police guard.

Swatch allegedly gave birth alone to twin male babies during the early hours of the morning and killed them before placing remains in a plastic bin at her residence.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said: “Police confirms receipt of an infanticide case where a 40 year old woman allegedly killed her newly born twin babies and deposited them in a bin at her residence in Mashayabvudzi residential Suburbs, Mvuma. This occurred on Thursday 23 March 2023 at 0600 hours.

He added, “Ending a life is a serious offence and a sin. In this present case, the suspect will be taken to court for trial once investigations are complete.”