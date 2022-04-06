Mwaruwari Set For Stern Dynamos Test

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari will face the biggest test of his coaching career thus far when his Ngezi Platinum Stars side hosts an in-form Dynamos in a fiery Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Baobab Stadium Saturday.

The 43 year-old ex-Manchester City forward was named the Ngezi Platinum coach two weeks ago before getting his tenure underway with a one-all draw against struggling Bulawayo Chiefs last Sunday.

In fact Ngezi appeared on course to lose their first match under their new coach as they trailed for most of the match until Denver Mukamba scored the equaliser in the 85th minute.

After failing to collect maximum points on the road Mwaruwari and his charges will be aiming to make the most of home advantage when they take on Dynamos at their Baobab fortress.

DeMbare are one of the in-form teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer (PSL), five consecutive wins since losing at home against log leaders Chicken Inn in February.

The winning run has lifted the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side to second position on the log standings on 22 points from nine matches, just a point adrift of Chicken Inn heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

Ngezi on the other hand have been struggling with their consistency this season and cannot afford to lose against Dynamos, who are already six points ahead of them in the championship race.

The Zimplats-owned club were among the favourites for this season’s Premier Soccer League title after reaching the final of the Chibuku Super Cup but have managed to collect just four wins from their first 10 matches.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 11 fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Tenax (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Luveve), Whawha v Chicken Inn (Ascot)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), Caps United v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva)