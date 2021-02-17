Mwenezi Fisherman Killed By Hippo

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 68-year-old Mwenezi man was killed by a hippopotamus while fishing on Saturday.

Zimbabwe National Parks Authority (Zimparks) public relations manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident saying rangers were now tracking the vicious mammal.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the demise of a 68-year-old man from Chief Masunda area, Mwenezi who was killed by a hippo while fishing in Mabasa Weir along Runde River on February 13, 2021. Zimparks rangers are attending to the problem hippos,” Farawo said.

Cases of human-wildlife conflict are common in Zimbabwe, with Zimparks last year reporting that a total of 50 people were killed my wild animals between January to August alone.

According to the wildlife television channel, national geographic wild, which uses experts to gather information about various wildlife creatures, hippopotamus is the world’s deadliest large land mammal, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa.

The sharp toothed giant animal is highly aggressive and has a volatile temper.

Although they are entirely herbivorous creatures, hippos surprisingly kill more humans than all big cats combined. These include lions, cheetahs and leopards.