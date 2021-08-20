Mwonzora Announces Shadow Cabinet

By Leopold Munhende
ALLIES Morgen Komichi, Vincent Tsvangirai, Tapiwa Mashakada and Paurina Mupariwa have made it into MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora’s shadow cabinet announced Thursday.
The four, who left favourable MDC Alliance to support Mwonzora’s takeover of MDC-T’s leadership are among 32 others who will “shadow” President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointees in Cabinet and Provincial offices.
Announcing the appointments, Mwonzora said their primary role will be to keep a an eye on government policies and proposing better solutions that will then be discussed in parliament.
“The main role of these shadow ministers is to maintain a critical eye on government policies and coming up with alternative policies to be articulated in parliament,” said Mwonzora.
“They will interact with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), labour and churches and mirror ministries in the present government.”
Komichi will be the MDC-T Minister of Defence, Yvonne Musarurwa who joined Mwonzora upon release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison will head the Environment and Climate Change.
Mashakada will be Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Vincent Tsvangirai as Minister of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation while Paurina which she was in charge of during the Government of National Unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013.
Ten Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs who include Major Giles Mutsekwa (Manicaland) and veteran Festus Dumbu (Masvingo) have also been appointed.
Added Mwonzora: “We believe devolution is an answer to uneven development that is why we have deployed our ministers to shadow ministers of state for provincial affairs.
“This is what we offer to Zimbabwe
“In a few days time we are going to organise a retreat for these ministers and the main expectation is that they must develop policies for the benefit of Zimbabwe.
“We are expecting these ministers to be travelling all over the country and supervising activities in their various areas of work.”
Other appointments are:
Energy and Power Development – Chief Ndlovu
Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Memory Mbondiah
Finance and Economic Development – Tapiwa Mashakada
Foreign Affairs – Brian Dube
International Trade – Rueben Chikudo
Health and Child Care – Ruth Labode
Higher and Teriarty Education, innovation and tehnology
Home Affairs – Piniel Denga
Industry and Commerce – David Tekeshe
Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services – Khaliphani Phugeni
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Sipho Mokhone
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Anele Ndebe;le
Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement – Joyce Makonya
Local Government and Public Works – Gift Banda
National Housing and Social Amenities – Dorothy Ndlovu
Primary and Secondary Education – Nomalanga khumalo
Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation – Vincent Tsvangirai
Women’s Affairs and Community Development – Sibusisiwe Bhuda Masara
Small and Medium Enterprises – Lindiwe Maphosa
Transport and Infrastructural Development – Tichivanani Mavetera
Mines and Mining Development – … Chinyanganya
State Security – Peter Moyo
Water Resources – Brightness Mangora
Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs
Harare – Morgan Femayi
Mashonaland West – Gift Machona Konjana
Mashonaland East – Jane Chifamba
Mashonaland Central – Gift Chimanikire
Midlands – Thethi Banda
Manicaland – Major Giles Mutsekwa
Masvingo – Festus Dumbu
Bulawayo – Nomvula Mguni
Matebeleland North – Lwazi Sibanda
Matebeleland South – Ackim Moyo