Mwonzora arrested for threatening to kill ex-employee

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora was Wednesday arrested and taken to court for allegedly threatening to shoot and kill his ex-employee Mutandwa Machera over unpaid wages.

Machera had vowed to stage a demonstration at Mwonzora’s house in Harare for his outstanding wages worth US$9 600.

The opposition leader then reportedly called Machera on Sunday threatening to kill him resulting in the complainant opening a docket against him leading to his arrest.

Mwonzora was taken to court where he was set free as the prosecutor said there was not enough evidence to sustain a case against him.

“I was taken to court today after a false report was made by one of our ex-employees whom we fired.

“They had accused me of threatening to shoot him, I do not have a firearm, I do not even possess one, I don’t even know how to use one.

“The prosecutor said there is insufficient evidence to sustain a remand so I am happy, a free man, I am on my way to Brussels to represent the country in the ACPU joint parliament,” Mwonzora told journalists soon after his release Wednesday.

READ MORE: MDC Alliance demands Mwonzora resignation; Party principals reveal opposition leader squandered funds since takeover

Over a dozen other party employees have claimed they are owed wages dating back over 13 months.

Meanwhile his party has demanded that he resign immediately after failing to share funds received under the Political Parties Fund Act, hold meetings and conduct a post-mortem of March 2022’s embarrassing by-election loss.