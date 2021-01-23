Mwonzora Calls For National Dialogue But Outside Mnangagwa’s POLAD

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

NEWLY-ELECTED MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora is eager to engage other political parties and civic organisations in a dialogue process he and his party hope could help rebuild the battered country.

The party however wants any such dialogue to take place outside President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform.

POLAD comprises a handful fringe political parties whose leaders challenged Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential elections.

The forum has failed to yield any progress in terms of economic, political, electoral and security reforms envisaged and called for by the progressive forces in the country.

MDC-T’s position was revealed in a statement by party acting spokesperson Witness Dube following its National Standing Committee (NSC) meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

Said Dube, “The MDC yesterday (Wednesday) held a virtual NSC meeting where President Mwonzora stressed unity in the party.

“He submitted proposals for restructuring the party to be tabled to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC).

“He further spoke to the need for a constructive national dialogue in order to resolve the myriad of challenges facing our country today.

“He envisages that such a dialogue to build synergies in nation building should be broadened to include other political players, churches and civic society.

“President Mwonzora indicated that as a party, we have not been approached by any institution in that regard, but welcomed a resolution mandating the party to take initiatives on the same.”

Dube also said MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi’s report called for cessation of hostilities among all campaign teams of the various candidates who contested at the 27 December 2020 Extra Ordinary Congress.

He also said secretary general Paurina Mpariwa’s report acknowledged receiving the Independent Electoral Management Body (IEMB) report on the EOC which will be tabled for discussion at the next meeting.

“Issues to do with party hygiene at the EOC will be discussed in the context of the IEMB Report. The NSC lamented the deliberate attempt at patenting the democratic struggle by individuals averse to prosecuting a non-violent and constitution grounded struggle,” Dube said.

“The meeting reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to escalating the democratic struggle, beginning in earnest with preparations for possible by-elections and the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

“The NSC also deliberated on the state of the nation under the Covid-19 lockdown and resolved to amplify its voice in drawing the population to adhere to all safety measures that have been put in place to mitigate the pandemic.”

Dube said the meeting further called on the government to be responsive to the people’s health and economic plight during this difficult period.

He said the meeting was attended by the National Executive which includes Mwonzora’s two deputies Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.