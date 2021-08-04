Mwonzora Councillors Walk Out Of Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Elections 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

COUNCILLORS from the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T Tuesday walked out of elections for the Kwekwe deputy mayor, which were won by Ward 5 MDC Alliance councillor Melody Chingarande.

Chingarande is replacing Shadreck Tobaiwa who died two weeks ago.

Councillor Pikurai Msipa moved the motion to elect a deputy mayor to replace Tobaiwa.

Eight councillors voted for Chingarande while five councillors aligned to Mwonzora, Joshua Tinago, Silas Mukaro, Eric Rukavhairo, Mercy Ranga and Future Titora walked out in protest.

“History is being made in Kwekwe,” Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo said on the election of Chingarande.

“We now have a female mayor, a female deputy Mayor and a female acting town clerk. This shows that women are moving in to take leadership positions,” she said.

Kasipo explained the election of Chingarande.

“Councillor Msipa moved a motion to have the election of the deputy mayor. Eight councillors voted in favour of Chingarande and noone contested against her. While other five councillors decided to stay from the process. After the election they came back and we continued with council business,” she said.

Kwekwe had 14 councillors the number dropped to 13 following the death of Tobaiwa.

Zanu PF has one councillor Maclean Nyamucherera while the MDC Alliance has seven councillors.

Recently councillor Tinago was allegedly assaulted an MDC Alliance youth at the burial of Tobaiwa for crossing the floor to Mwonzora’s camp.

Tinago is not the only councillor to be harangued by the youths.

Last year Councillor Titora was harangued at a funeral in Kwekwe and failed to address mourners.

Last year Zhou predicted political doom to the defecting Kwekwe councillors.

“Politics is about grassroots support and we are aware that MDC Alliance has a credible grassroots support so much that the departure of the councillors has no no political traction. Soon they may regret their move as the ascendancy of MDC Alliance is unstoppable. Sooner or later we will convert our popularity into state power.”

While, youths in Kwekwe described the defection by the councillors political choice as betrayal.