Mwonzora Denies Recalling Chinhoyi MP, Mayor

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has rubbished claims his party has recalled Chinhoyi legislator, Peter Matarutse, the town’s mayor Garikai Dendera, and another ward councillor from their positions.

According to viral social media posts, the axe by the MDC faction led by Mwonzora has also reportedly fallen on Ward 1 councillor, Good Sairos.

Speaking exclusively to NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Mwonzora said the trio had not committed any transgressions against his formation and neither were they on the agenda of any MDC-T discussions.

“What wrong has Matarutse or any of those gentlemen done to warrant such action? They are not part of any discussions or consideration of our party. We don’t just recall for the sake of recalling people. I have seen the message on social media, its coming from mischievous individuals, it’s fake news,” said the MDC-T president.

The last time the axe fell on Chinhoyi, six councillors were expelled but Mwonzora’s party, then led by Thokozani Khupe, repeatedly denied, for weeks, it was contemplating firing the councillors, only to do so after several weeks.

Mayor Dendera told NewZimbabwe.com that he was aware of the rumour circulating on social media, but was yet to get official communication of the said purge from Chinhoyi Municipality.

“I am actually coming from Town House to get the actual position but there is no official communication from the parent ministry yet. Therefore, l remain the mayor and l am discharging my mayoral duties as expected of my office until such time l get official communication, that is if ever it is going to come,” said Dendera.

The mayor argued the circulating message could be a product of mischief as it lacked authenticity.

Councillor Sairos confirmed he had read of his alleged removal from office on social media and was awaiting official confirmation.

“Indeed, l came across a message purporting l had been recalled. I am yet to get something tangible and official from relevant offices, l am equally in the dark,” Sairos told NewZimbabwe.com.

Efforts to get comment from MP Matarutse proved fruitless by the time of publishing.

If the recalls of the two councillors was to materialise, Dendera and Sairos will join other axed City Fathers shown the exit door, last year.

The expelled former councillors are ex-mayor Dyke Makumbi (ward 12), deputy mayor Chipo Mlotshwa (ward 14), Brighton Mhizha (ward 4), Richard Vhitirinyu (ward 3), Patricia Chibaya (ward 2) and Mukudzei Chigumbura (ward 8). All are supposed MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa loyalists.

If the impending purges occur, Chinhoyi Municipality will be left with seven out of a possible 15 councillors, translating to under half its full complement of council.