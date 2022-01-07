Mwonzora, Mnangagwa In Surreptitious Meeting

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday met with opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora at State House, with the Zanu PF first secretary curiously bringing with him finance secretary of his party, Patrick Chinamasa.

Mwonzora, who is widely believed to be working in cahoots with Zanu PF in a corporatist arrangement believed in opposition to be fetid, also brought Chinamasa’s MDC-T equivalent, treasurer-general Tapiwa Mashakada.

He however denies being captured by Zanu PF.

“Pursuant to our call for genuine, inclusive and unconditional dialogue, as a solution to our problems our president Douglas Mwonzora met State President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House today (Thursday). He was accompanied by secretary general Paurina Mpariwa and treasurer general Tapiwa Mashakada,” the MDC-T said in a subsequent statement.

The party however did not disclose the deliberations at the meeting in detail, only opting to say “the meeting was a huge success and our leaders expressed that the dialogue that Zimbabweans have long waited for is slowly becoming a reality”.

Mwonzora also confirmed the meeting telling a local publication: “We met President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of our efforts to forge national dialogue.”

“The meeting was a success and the President said he was yet to consult some of his officials before coming to us.”

When he became MDC-T president, Mwonzora declared his interest to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) recently but set conditions that the grouping should be restructured. The opposition leader also demanded that only political parties that have parliamentary representation should dialogue separately. That leaves him and the Zanu PF leader as key players in the Polad-initiated dialogue.

Curiously, the meeting came just hours after Mnangagwa proclaimed that by-elections would be held on March 26, 2022.