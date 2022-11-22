Mwonzora nominated as sole MDC Presidential candidate for 2023

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC party Sunday unanimously nominated its leader, Douglas Mwonzora, as the sole party candidate in next year’s general elections.

The decision was made by the party’s National Council ahead of the MDC 5th Ordinary Congress slated for this December.

In a statement, the MDC announced Mwonzora was now their duly elected presidential candidate for 2023 polls.

“The MDC National Council meeting held on the 20th of November 2022 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House unanimously nominated Honourable Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora to be the sole Presidential candidate at our 5th Ordinary Congress.

“By this unanimous nomination, President Mwonzora is now our duly elected Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Chief Ndlovu was also nominated first Vice President unopposed. Prospective nominations for the positions of second Vice President include Paurina Mpariwa, Engineer Elias Mudzuri, and Nomalanga Khumalo,” the statement reads.

Sibusisiwe Budha Masara, Tangwara Matimba, Solomon Chikowero, Morgen Komichi and Ekim Moyo were nominated for the position of national chairperson while Gift Chimanikire, Dorothy Gonyethi Ndlovu and Winfred Yvonne Musarurwa were nominated for the position of deputy national chairperson.

Nominated contenders are required to get a third of the National Council vote to be selected for the congress election.

“Prospective nominees must garner a minimum of one third of the National Council vote in order to be nominated for election at the 5th Ordinary Congress.

“Notwithstanding other proposed constitutional changes, the Congress will fill in the position of President, first Vice President, second Vice President, National Chairperson and Deputy National Chairperson in line with the 2014 Congress which resolved to have all the other executive positions being subject to appointment by the President after consultations within the party,” added the statement.