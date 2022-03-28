Mwonzora Nurses Heavy Defeat As Party Promises to Respect Outcome

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

THE opposition MDC Alliance party has conceded defeat in what could be its heaviest electoral setback since formation in 2017.

Pitted against the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party had sought to prove itself in Saturday’s popularity contest between the two and ruling Zanu PF.

However, Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance failed to claim any council or parliamentary seat out of the 133 elections contested.

Party spokesperson Witness Dube said although they are still assessing the “defeat” they will not dispute the electoral outcome.

“We are still assessing and waiting for ZEC to give us official confirmation but, as a party, we will not go against the wishes of the people,” said Dube.

With over US$150 million, Mwonzora was expected to give the CCC a good run for seats it had recalled representatives from.

MDC Alliance candidates struggled to breach the 500 votes mark, reducing the plebiscite to a Zanu PF versus CCC affair.

Claims by national chairman Morgen Komichi of a 62,000 strong crowd having graced the party’s last rally in Harare added onto the expectations.

Komichi refused to comment on the election outcome.

Fellow strugglers Zapu, who were also defeated in all wards and constituencies, took time to mock the MDC Alliance.

“It is clear that we have improved from the 2018 elections and consolidated our position as the third most supported party in Zimbabwe,” said Zapu spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu.

“We managed to beat the MDC Alliance despite it getting political funding, we got into this elections without any money, our members survive on selling goats and chicken.

“We did not even have money and resources to help us campaign.”

The MDC-T, key member of the alliance recalled most parliamentarians and councillors in the contested constituencies and wards.