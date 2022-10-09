Mwonzora officially joins POLAD

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

MDC T president Douglas Mwonzora has officially joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s POLAD, saying he is a firm believer in dialogue and not confrontation.

Mwonzora attended a meeting of the dialogue platform held at State House in Harare on Friday.

The group’s spokesperson Francis Danha confirmed the development.

“Also highlighted was the joining into POLAD by President Douglas Mwonzora the MDC T President,” said Danha in a statement.

“Mr Mwonzora had the opportunity to speak as well as to listen to contributions by other principals.”

The opposition leader is said to have tabled proposals his MDC-T party wants adopted into the dialogue process which was welcomed by other stakeholders.

“POLAD principals welcomed him to the table and assured him that MDC T proposals will get scrutiny of the discussion table.” said Danha.

After winning the 2018 Presidential elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa established the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD which brings together leaders of political parties.

The platform is however shunned by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his CCC party.